Sheriff Plummer updates burglary, abduction investigation

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  The Montgomery County Sheriff is holding a news conference Wednesday afternoon about an aggravated burglary that happened over the weekend.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday two people were accused of kidnapping a woman at gunpoint. Daviana North and Randall Williams were both booked into the Montgomery County jail on charges of aggravated burglary.

A third suspect was still being sought.

 

