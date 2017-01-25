South Carolina lawmaker accused of beating his wife resigns

associated-press-logo By Published:
(AP Photo)
(AP Photo)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – A South Carolina state lawmaker accused of beating his wife bloody has resigned rather than face expulsion from the Statehouse after a grand jury indicted him on a felony aggravated domestic violence charge that could put him in prison for up to 20 years.

House Speaker Jay Lucas read Rep. Chris Corley’s short resignation letter to his colleagues Tuesday.

Corley may be best known as a staunch defender of the Confederate flag. He was easily re-elected with no opposition to a second term representing parts of Aiken County.

Several legislators said they couldn’t stay silent after hearing a 911 call made from Corley’s home the day after Christmas. Two children can be heard screaming for their daddy to stop.

Corley’s wife told deputies he stopped hitting her only after noticing she was bleeding and hearing his children’s screams.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s