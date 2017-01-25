Wildfires destroy Oklahoma homes

KFOR Published:

(KFOR) Rapidly spreading brushfires destroyed three homes and charred dozens of acres in Logan County, Oklahoma Tuesday.

Fire investigators believe a blade on a windmill may have caught fire and started everything.

Powerful winds made it difficult for crews to get a handle on the two wildfires.

The first broke out just after 1:00 p.m. just west of Bryant.

“I looked over and there was a lot of smoke. I called one of my neighbors and then I saw him racing down the road, and then he pulled over and helped me get my dogs and my cats out,” Chelsea Reppert said.

