Woman arrested after throwing water on officer

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police were called to Miami Valley Hospital a woman threw a cup of water at a Miami Valley Campus Police Officer.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

According to a police report on the incident, a Miami Valley Campus Police Officer was helping a person from the security checkpoint to the triage area when he saw a woman go through the metal detector, setting it off. He asked the woman if she had anything else in her pockets and, according to the report, she responded loudly, “I just got out of the (expletive) hospital.” She then went through a second time and the alarm did not sound.

Heather Huntsman, 43, told the officer she was there to see a patient in the ER and was told the patient could not have visitors at the time.

The woman yelled loudly that she was “going back there.” The officer told Huntsman again that she could not go see her friend and warned her she would have to leave the hospital if she continued her disruptive behavior.

She then yelled even louder and continued cursing. Hunstman was then told to leave by the officer. As she was approaching the exit she continued an expletive-laden tirade toward the officer, according to the report.

As she neared the door, Huntsman turned and threw a Styrofoam cup of water at the officer, splashing water on his face. The report says huntsman then lunged at the officer and he grabbed her arm to place her under arrest.

The woman resisted, refusing to place her arm behind her back and pulling away from the officer. After a brief struggle she was placed in handcuffs and placed in a police cruiser.

While in the car, Hunstman was heard saying, “All I did was throw water on you, it’s not like it was coffee.” When officers moved her from the car to a Dayton Police cruiser she said, “It was just water that I threw on him, can’t I just apologize?”

Dayton police discovered Huntsman had an outstanding warrant for child support through Montgomery County. She was taken to the Montgomery County jail and booked on charges of assault, resisting arrest and the outstanding warrant.

The police report says once Huntsman arrived at the jail she again became disorderly and several corrections officers had to restrain her until they could process her into the jail and place her in a cell.

The case has been forwarded to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

