Woman with special needs kidnapped from Ohio and trafficked for sex in Texas

WCMH Published:

HOUSTON, TX (WCMH) – A 21-year-old Ohio girl is getting help in Texas after she says she was kidnapped and forced into sex trafficking for the Super Bowl.

“This is probably the saddest scenario I have come across in my 14 years of dealing with the human sex trafficking,” Kathryn Griffin told KTRK.

Griffin is a recovery coach specialist with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman was kidnapped by a pimp somewhere in Ohio, according to Harris.

“He snatched her and put her in the car and said now you ‘work for me,’” Harris said. “I don’t know if she understands what the Super Bowl means but she was told that she was going to make him money.”

According to Griffin, the victim started to have seizures and became too much for the pimp to handle, so he dropped her off in downtown Houston, where she was raped.

Another person came to the woman’s rescue and brought her to the hospital.

Now, the search is on for the pimp that kidnapped her.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s