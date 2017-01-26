2 deputies injured in grocery store shootout

SOUTH HAVEN, Miss. (WDTN) — Two deputies were hit in a shootout with an armed robbery suspect outside of a Mississippi grocery store.

Officers said they were searching for the suspect Wednesday night after he allegedly committed three armed robberies.

Police said they spotted the suspect’s vehicle in a Kroger parking lot, and when they made the traffic stop, gunfire erupted.

One deputy was shot in the foot; the other was shot in the chest. The suspect was killed.

The DeSoto County sheriff spoke out early Thursday morning against the recent string of violent crimes in the area.

“DeSoto County is fixin’ to buckle down. If you come to DeSoto county and break a crime then we’re going to get you,” warned Sheriff Bill Rasco.

Both deputies are expected to make a full recovery. One has been with the sheriff’s department for eight and a half years; the other has been with the department six and a half years.