2 local McDonald’s restaurants giving away bottles of Big Mac special sauce

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — To get you come into McDonald’s and buy new versions of its Big Mac, the chain is giving away 10,000 bottles of its trademark special sauce for people to use at home.

The move is to celebrate the introduction of the Mac Jr. and the Grand Mac, two different-sized variations of the classic sandwich.

The giveaway is a first in the United States.

McDonald’s introduced the Big Mac in 1968. In 1975, the special sauce got its own callout in the signature Big Mac commercial, touting the burger’s components–“Two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions on a sesame seed bun.”

The bottles will be available Thursday at participating locations nationwide. In the Miami Valley, two McDonald’s locations will take part in the giveaway:

530 East National Rd. Vandalia, OH 45377

1570 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd. Centerville, OH 45459

McDonald’s posted on it’s website that customers could take part in the giveaway by downloading the Big Mac Special Sauce Finder iMessage app that highlights the nearest restaurant where the limited edition bottles will be available.

A disclaimer in the article says bottles of sauce will be awarded on a first come, first served basis and that bottles can only be obtained by giving a staff member the secret code prhase “There’s a Big Mac for that.”

For people who can’t make it to a restaurant on Thursday, McDonald’s will hold a live giveaway on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.