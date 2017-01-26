Accused Government Square shooter arraigned for attempted murder

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WLWT) — More details have been released on a shooting Wednesday in Government Square.

The suspected shooter told police that she opened fire on the man because he had molested her as a child.

As Ceira King was led out of the courtroom Thursday morning, she shouted “Innocent.” According to court documents, she admitted to police that she shot the victim with the intent to kill him.

“Her stated reason was that he had sexually molested her,” said Dave Wood of the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office.

WLWT News 5 has not been able to confirm that the victim was ever charged with a sex crime. Police have not released his name.

King is charged with attempted murder for the shooting at the main bus transfer station downtown. The victim was shot in the neck and back, and was last reported to be in critical condition.

King was arrested a few blocks away, and police said she was still carrying a gun.

King’s grandmother was in court for her arraignment, and echoed the allegations made about the victim.

“This man molested my granddaughter and you can cut this off if you want to. She should have killed him,” said Terri Daniels.

Daniels said her granddaughter didn’t “finish her job.”

King was ordered held on a $500,000 bond.

Her case will go before the Hamilton County grand jury on Feb. 6.