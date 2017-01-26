“Angel Shots” offer a way out for women who fear safety

(KPNX) A Tempe, Arizona has joined a growing list of establishments giving women a unique way to get out of bad dates or potentially dangerous situations.

Low Key Piano Bar now offers what are known as Angel Shots. If you order one, it is code for “I need help.”

If you order one neat — also known as straight up — a bartender or security guard will walk you to your car. Ask for it with ice, and someone will call you a taxi. In a more serious situation, you can order one with lime, and they will call the police for you.

“We get females all the time and they say, ‘This guy is crazy. Can you do something with him?'” says bar owner Austin Walter. “A lot of times, what happens is the male overhears them, and then they start flipping out.”

The name of the Angel Shots will change periodically, and they won’t be publicized so you can discreetly ask for help if you need it.

You’ll find the names of the drinks posted on the walls of the women’s bathroom.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2kxQR4G