Buckeyes hold off Gophers rally for 78-72 win

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Marc Loving and Trevor Thompson each scored 19 points to lift Ohio State over Minnesota 78-72 on Wednesday night.

Thompson’s total was a career high, and he also led the Buckeyes with 10 rebounds. Loving bounced back from a disappointing performance Sunday, and Ohio State dealt the Gophers their fourth straight loss.

Ohio State (13-8, 3-5 Big Ten) played one of its better games of its year against an evenly matched team, shooting 50 percent and making 23 of 30 free throws, including all nine in the first half.

JaQuan Lyle had 11 points and Jae’Sean Tate added 10 for the Buckeyes who have won the last three of four after dropping their first four Big Ten games of the season.

Nate Mason paced the Gophers (15-4, 3-5) with 21 points, and Akeem Springs has 15 points and 10 rebounds.

The Buckeyes earned a split of the season series with Minnesota, who beat them 78-68 on Jan. 8.

