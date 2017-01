WEST LIBERTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The parents of Logan Cole have released a video statement to the media Thursday.

Logan is recovering at Nationwide Children’s Hospital after being shot by a fellow student at West Liberty-Salem High School.

The shooting happened last week as students were preparing to begin classes for the day.

Investigators told the media that Cole was a random victim and that the shooter’s intent was to harm more people. No one else was injured in the incident.