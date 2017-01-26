Convicted sex offender and gang leader from Chicago arrested in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – A man wanted from Chicago was arrested in Cincinnati Wednesday.

It happened at the Kenwood Towne Center parking lot.

Quincy Ray, 36, is a convicted sex offender and a “high ranking” leader of the “Black P Stones” street gang from Chicago, according to a press release from the U.S. Marshal’s Office. He was wanted by law enforcement because he allegedly failed to register in his area.

Investigators from the U.S. Marshal’s Office arrested Ray on the outstanding charges. While investigating, a firearm was recovered at the scene.

He is currently being held at the Hamilton County Jail and is awaiting extradition back to Lake County, Illinios. He could face a new charge of Failure to Register as a Sex Offender from the Hamilton County Court of Common Pleas in the future, according to the release.

