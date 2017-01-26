Dayton protesters support EPA

By Published: Updated:
epa1

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Protesters gathered outside of the Dayton EPA offices in the Oregon District around noon, despite some chilly weather to make their voices heard.

The protesters were at the EPA offices to support the organization and the environment.

epa

President Trump’s recent decision to suspend EPA research and to implement a media blackout, had protesters concerned.

One protester 2 NEWS spoke to was there with her children, the very reason she chose to attend the protest.

Lauren Craig said, “I’m out here in front of the EPA to protect my kids’ future. I think climate change is a real and pressing issue that is effecting my kids’ future, and I want them to know that i did everything in my power to fight for them. And fight for the environment, our environment.”

Thursday’s protest was peaceful and most people that we spoke to said they would continue to voice their concern if the EPA is blocked from “doing their job.”

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s