Dayton protesters support EPA

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Protesters gathered outside of the Dayton EPA offices in the Oregon District around noon, despite some chilly weather to make their voices heard.

The protesters were at the EPA offices to support the organization and the environment.

President Trump’s recent decision to suspend EPA research and to implement a media blackout, had protesters concerned.

One protester 2 NEWS spoke to was there with her children, the very reason she chose to attend the protest.

Lauren Craig said, “I’m out here in front of the EPA to protect my kids’ future. I think climate change is a real and pressing issue that is effecting my kids’ future, and I want them to know that i did everything in my power to fight for them. And fight for the environment, our environment.”

Thursday’s protest was peaceful and most people that we spoke to said they would continue to voice their concern if the EPA is blocked from “doing their job.”