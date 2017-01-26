Dummy dressed in children’s clothing used in carjacking attempt

associated-press-logonbc_news_peacock By and Published:
road-dummy

NEWPORT, NC (WNCT/AP) – A sheriff’s office says a woman narrowly escaped being carjacked after spotting what she thought was a child sitting in the middle of the road in the dark of night.

It turned out to be a dummy, dressed in children’s clothing.

Deputies say someone placed the dummy dressed in the middle of an intersection in Carteret County. When a woman driving home from work noticed the dummy and slowed down, deputies said two men wearing dark hoodies ran up to her vehicle and began pulling on the door handles of her locked vehicle.

The woman drove away immediately, which was “absolutely the right thing to do,” according to Sheriff’s Office Maj. Jason Wank.

Deputies searched the area, but were unable to locate any suspects. The dummy was seized.

The dummy was constructed with fake plastic head and children’s clothing, including a red Field & Stream shirt.

Maj. Wank says authorities destroyed the dummy later Sunday, just in case. He’s asking for help finding those responsible.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s