Father of dead baby pleads guilty to manslaughter charge

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — The father of a 7-week-old boy who died last year has pleaded guilty to an involuntary manslaughter charge in western Ohio.

Court officials say Brian Lee Spencer Jr. pleaded guilty this week in a Clark County court in Springfield in the death of Liam Spencer. The infant died Oct. 6, 2016 after he was found unresponsive in a motel room.

County Prosecutor Andy Wilson says the infant died of blunt force trauma.

Wilson said the father hadn’t been indicted, but that his attorney called the prosecutor’s office and offered to plead guilty to a bill of information.

A message seeking comment was left Wednesday for Spencer’s attorney.

Spencer faces up to 11 years in prison, plus two years for a parole violation. His sentencing is set for Feb. 14.

The dead child’s mother, Shania Delawder, was indicted by a Clark County Grand Jury of involuntary manslaughter on Wednesday.