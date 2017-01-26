Gov. Kasich orders flags to be flown half-staff for Cleveland officer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Governor John Kasich ordered flags to be lowered half-staff this weekend in honor of the police officer killed in a hit-and-run Tuesday morning.

American and Ohio flags at all public buildings and grounds in Cuyahoga County and at the Statehouse will be lowered on Saturday, Jan. 28.

Cleveland Police Officer David Fahey, 39, was at the scene of a crash on Interstate 90 when he was hit by a car.

Police said the car kept going.

The driver, 44-year-old Israel Alvarez, was arrested at gunpoint later that day and charged with aggravated vehicular homicide.

