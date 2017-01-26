Hamilton firefighter indicted on felony forgery, theft charges

By Published:
firetruck_20110621094051_640_480

HAMILTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Hamilton firefighter is facing felony charges of forgery.

Anthony Houston’s indictment comes after an investigation by the fire department and the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, according to a press release from the Hamilton Police Department.

He faces four felony forgery charges and one felony theft charge.

“Anthony Houston was relieved of duty this afternoon and immediately placed on paid leave pending a pre-disciplinary hearing and the outcome of his criminal charges,” the release said.Stay with 2 NEWS and WDTN.com for updates as we learn more about this incident.

