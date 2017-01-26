Heavy police presence reported near Dayton Mall

By Published: Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Traffic is backed up along Interstate 75 and state Route 725 near Miami Township.

There is a heavy police presence near Dayton Mall, viewers say.

An area hotel worker near the Hawthorne Suites reported to 2 NEWS that police are currently swarming the area with guns drawn searching the area near the hotels and the interstate. She estimates two-dozen police are currently on scene.

Police block I-75 southbound in Miamisburg

