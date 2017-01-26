Heavy police presence reported near Dayton Mall

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Traffic is backed up along Interstate 75 and state Route 725 near Miami Township.

There is a heavy police presence near Dayton Mall, viewers say.

An area hotel worker near the Hawthorne Suites reported to 2 NEWS that police are currently swarming the area with guns drawn searching the area near the hotels and the interstate. She estimates two-dozen police are currently on scene.

Active scene at Hawthorn Suites. I-75 in both directions shutdown and authorities search for suspects @WDTN pic.twitter.com/rRu50LPYgE — Tyler Utzka (@tylerutzka) January 26, 2017

Police on scene of possible shooting at Hawthorn Suites on Prestige Pl in Miami Township @WDTN pic.twitter.com/CSIzEKdrYF — Tyler Utzka (@tylerutzka) January 26, 2017

Police block I-75 southbound in Miamisburg View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (Photo: ohgo.com) (Photo: ohgo.com) (Photo: ohgo.com) (WDTN Photo/Chris Smith) (WDTN Photo/Chris Smith) (WDTN Photo/Chris Smith) (WDTN Photo/Chris Smith) (WDTN Photo/Tyler Utzka)

