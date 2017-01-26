Italian Pistachio Cookies

3 ounces , fine chopped Pistachios raw, shelled (for cookie dough)

3.5 ounces, rough chopped, Pistachios

3.5 ounces almond meal

4 ounces caster or “superfine” sugar

1.75 ounces of egg whites (from around 1 to 2 eggs)

Green food coloring to dough (optional)

Add cranberries for color and or flavor!

1. Lightly toast the pistachios for around 10 minutes in a preheated oven at 320 F. Chop the first 3 ounces of pistachio finely (you can use a food processor for this) and the other 3.5 ounces of pistachios roughly.

2. In a bowl place the finely chopped pistachios, almond meal, sugar and egg whites. Mix well (you can add a few drops of food coloring now if you wish) until you form a paste.

3. Scoop the cookie batter and form into little balls, (at this point, if you find the batter too sticky add a little bit more almond meal to the paste) then roll them in the remaining rough chopped pistachios.

4. Place then in a baking sheet, around 2 cm apart and bake for around 13 minutes at 338 F (convection oven).

5. Dust with icing sugar when cool.

Source: Adopted from: https://trissalicious.com/2010/11/24/quite-possibly-the-worlds-best-trissalicious-pistachio-cookies/

