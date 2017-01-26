Kentucky governor, AG spar over defense of abortion law

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Matt Bevin and Attorney General Andy Beshear have exchanged more harsh words, this time over the defense of a new Kentucky law that requires doctors to perform an ultrasound prior to an abortion.

In a Facebook video, the Republican governor accuses the Democratic attorney general of failing to defend the law. The measure won fast-track passage from the Republican-controlled legislature this month.

Bevin points to a court filing in which the attorney general’s office took no position on a motion asking a judge to temporarily block the law.

Bevin denounces Beshear’s action as “absolutely unconscionable” and “dishonorable.”

Beshear responds that Bevin is relying on “alternative facts,” and says the governor’s “false” claims show he doesn’t understand the law. He says Bevin shouldn’t “hide behind Facebook” when questioning his office.

