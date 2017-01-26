Man charged in deadly church shooting in court for competency hearing

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It was a battle in the courtroom Thursday, over whether or not Daniel School is competent to stand trial.

Schooler was calm and quiet as both sides laid out their arguments. He’s facing charges, including two counts of murder in the shooting death of his brother, Dayton Pastor Rev. William Schooler.

The shooting happened at St. Peter’s Missionary Baptist Church on February 28, 2016. 3 doctors took the stand Thursday. 2 of them testified that Schooler is rational and capable of proper mental functioning.

The other told the court Schooler is not competent to stand trial.

“I’m not disappointed,” Jay Carter said. “I think we got our point across in terms of his level of competency and what is actually going on in this case.”

Prosecution: “Can people have generally the world view to blame others when things go wrong, not take responsibility, but still be able to make rational decisions?”

Doctor: “Absolutely, yes.”

It is now up to the judge to decide whether Schooler is competent to stand trial. That decision can come at any time.