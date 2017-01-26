Mother of Kettering teen killed near Alter-fest wants person responsible tried as adult

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s been nearly five months since a Kettering teen was shot and killed Labor Day weekend.

Jessica Combs said she’s been in and out of court every month, but she’s not any closer to getting justice for her son, Ronnie Bowers.

The teens allegedly involved in the shooting are due back in court next week. Combs attends grief counseling several days a week. She said getting justice for her son is what keeps her going.

“It’s been traumatizing. When people say take it day by day, it’s really minute by minute. I wake up thinking about my son, throughout the day, I think about my son when i go to bed at night. I think about my son and this shouldn’t have happened,” Combs said.

A hearing is scheduled for the alleged shooter in the case on Monday. It could determine whether he’s tried as an adult. Wednesday, his two co-defendants will be sentenced for their roles in the homicide.