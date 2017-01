Newest ‘Love’s’ gas station in Springfield opens

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Springfield has opened it’s newest Loves gas station Thursday.

The $7.5 million project is at the I-70 and Ohio 42 interchange. It creates jobs for 60 new employees at the station and restaurants.

“At this facility, we’ve got our store which is our C-Store operation, we’ve got Subway and Wendy’s and a tire shop so we can do roadside tire service for our drivers if they’ve got issues on the road and we’ve got light mechanical as well,” said Paige¬†Perkins, District Manager.

The grand opening and ribbon cutting will be Feb. 7th when it will give a donation to the United Way Foundation of Springfield.