Newest ‘Love’s’ gas station in Springfield opens

By Published:

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Springfield has opened it’s newest Loves gas station Thursday.

The $7.5 million project is at the I-70 and Ohio 42 interchange. It creates jobs for 60 new employees at the station and restaurants.

“At this facility, we’ve got our store which is our C-Store operation, we’ve got Subway and Wendy’s and a tire shop so we can do roadside tire service for our drivers if they’ve got issues on the road and we’ve got light mechanical as well,” said Paige Perkins, District Manager.

The grand opening and ribbon cutting will be Feb. 7th when it will give a donation to the United Way Foundation of Springfield.

