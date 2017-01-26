Pennsylvania priest sorry for sharing ‘fat women’ meme

associated-press-logo By Published:
AP Photo
AP Photo

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania priest is apologizing for sharing a Facebook meme mocking “fat women” who participated in Saturday’s post-inauguration march in Washington, D.C.

The Rev. Patrick McDowell says he impulsively shared the meme showing overweight marchers with the caption, “In one day, Trump got more fat women out walking than Michelle Obama did in 8 years.”

The 74-year-old pastor of Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, in Weston, says at 5-foot-6, 230 pounds he’s “Not in a position to criticize people who are overweight.” He added that he made a massive mistake.

McDowell says he’s Republican because of one issue — abortion — and deleted the meme once complaints rolled in.

The Diocese of Scranton says it doesn’t condone “commentary that is politically motivated or socially irresponsible or insensitive.”

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s