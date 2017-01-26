Police arrest suspect in kidnapping, assault in Sidney

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) — A woman has been arrested in connection with a kidnapping and assault in Sidney.

Police arrested 34-year-old Racheal Potter just after 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday night on charges of kidnapping and felonious assault.

The arrest comes after a woman said she was held against her will at an apartment in Sidney on Wednesday morning.

Police responded to the scene just after 7:40 a.m. on Wednesday in the 500 block of North Main Avenue.

A woman was barefoot and bleeding in the street. Police say she ran to the The Main Stop Drive Thru for help.

She told police she was sleeping at an apartment in Sidney when a man came in and woke her up, asking her for sexual relations. She said when she refused, an argument ensued.

At that point, three people, two men and one woman, physically forced her into a bedroom. The victim said she was threatened and physically assaulted by the suspects in an attempt to force her perform sex acts.

She told police they tried to move her from the apartment to another location, she got away and ran to get help. She says Potter chased her and hit her before she was able to escape.

Police searched the apartment and found evidence to support her claims. That evidence was collected during the investigation.

The victim suffered several physical injuries during the assault.

Police identified Potter as one of the suspects and she was taken into custody on Wednesday night. The other suspects are still at large.

Sidney Police are asking anyone with information on the case to call 937-498-2351 or Crime Stoppers at 937-492-8477 (TIPS).