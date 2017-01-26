Police: Child found in ‘deplorable conditions,’ woman found dead

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police arrested a Dayton man after finding a deceased woman and a four-year-old boy living in “deplorable conditions.”

Dayton Police officers were called to a home at 55 Forest Glen Avenue around 5:00 p.m. Wednesday.

When they arrived the found Dayton Fire medics on the scene and a woman dead inside the home.

According to a police report on the incident, the residence appeared to be a garage that had been converted into a living space.

The reporting officer noted in the report there was little food and water in the home. Heat was being provided by several electric heaters that are unsafe for children. The restroom inside the residence was also being used to clean dishes.

Living in the home with the boy and the woman was 29-year-old David Bowling. He told officers he knew the residence was unfit for children but he was “going through a rough time and this was the only place he could stay,” according to the report.

The report says both Bowling and the deceased woman had a history of drug use including heroin and methamphetamine.

Bowling was summoned to court to face charges of child endangering for the living conditions inside the home.

The 4-year-old child was placed with his grandmother.

It is not known how or when the woman died. Her body was taken to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office where an autopsy is pending.

The case is now being investigated by the Montgomery County Child Services Bureau.

