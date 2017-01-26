Slain man’s family claims illegal force by Elkhart officers

associated-press-logo By Published:
generic fire medic emergency vehicle
(WDTN Photo)

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — The family of a northern Indiana man killed in a shooting that involved police officers has filed a federal lawsuit claiming they used excessive force in the confrontation.

The federal lawsuit claims the two Elkhart officers fatally shot 29-year-old Norman Gary about 3:30 a.m. Dec. 4 without justification.

Police have said the officers ran toward the sound of gunfire and fired shots toward a car that Gary was driving. A woman in the car and two others nearby were wounded. Authorities haven’t said who fired the deadly shots.

Gary family attorney Scott Benkie says there’s no evidence the officers had reason to fear for their lives.

Elkhart police spokesman Sgt. Chris Snyder said he couldn’t comment on the lawsuit while the shooting remains under investigation by state police.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s