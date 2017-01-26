Snickers to air live Super Bowl ad

(WDTN / CNN) – The ad, starring actor Adam Driver, will be broadcast on February 5 during the most-watched live TV event in the U.S.

Driver played Kylo Ren in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” and was part of a love triangle in the HBO series “Girls.”

Snickers wouldn’t say what the commercial will be about, but it did drop some hints in four teaser videos posted to YouTube. It seems there will be a western theme, some type of showdown, a dead cowboy and stunt horses.

This is the sixth Super Bowl to feature Snickers ads — past commercials starred actors Betty White, Willem Dafoe and Danny Trejo.

This year’s 30-second ad will air during the first commercial break in the third quarter of Super Bowl LI.

This is what their castings look like:

