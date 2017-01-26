When photographer, Todd Muskopf began The Classic Beauty Project, his goal was to capture the glamour photography of old Hollywood. What he didn’t realize was how big of an impact his images would have on the women he photographed.
WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.