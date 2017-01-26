Tribal Lands Pose Hurdle For Border Wall

KPNX Published:

(KPNX) President Donald Trump’s executive action ordering the construction of a border wall may face challenges in Arizona if the Tohono O’odham Nation decides they don’t want the wall.

The tribe comprises 2.7 million acres of southern Arizona, including 75 miles along the border. The tribe’s land also extends into Mexico.

“These are Native lands and the president doesn’t have the unilateral power to take those lands away,” said Andrew Gordon, an attorney with the Coppersmith Brockelman law firm.

Gordon worked as counsel for the Department of Homeland Security under the Obama Administration and was focused on the southwest border.

He explains the actual border belongs to the U.S government, but everything up to that point is sovereign tribal land.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2jVYHSg

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s