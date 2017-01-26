Two men rob Family Dollar in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A store employee tells police two men threatened to shoot him in a Dayton convenience store.

Police were called to the Family Dollar in the 3200 block of Salem Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday for a robbery in progress.

When officers arrived they were told by employees that two men wearing dark clothes, one armed with an “old revolver” threatened to shoot them, according to a police report on the incident.

An employee told officers one of the two men shouted, “Hurry up give me the money!” The employee opened the drawer and the unarmed man took the cash from the drawer.

The suspects demanded he open a second register but he told them he didn’t have the code. The men went to the back of the store where a second employee was working. She told police one of the men grabbed her by the back of her shirt and began dragging her toward the front of the store. She told officers the men didn’t say anything to her but pointed a gun in her face. The woman told officers the man dragging her suddenly let go and fled the store.

The incident was captured on security cameras inside the store.

Police are still investigating.

