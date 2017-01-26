UD faculty, staff and students head to D.C. for march

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The University of Dayton announced Thursday dozens of faculty, staff and students will travel to the pro-life march planned in Washington, D.C. this weekend.

In a release from UD Thursday, the university said 56 people from the school will make the trip.

The group will leave for Washington after a mass at the Marianist Chapel and arrive in time for a youth rally and mass at the D.C. Armory Friday.

The group will participate in the march on the National Mall and conclude their visit with a conference at Georgetown University on Saturday.

They are scheduled to return Sunday morning.

