VIDEO: Driver high on heroin hits Louisiana State Trooper’s SUV

nbc_news_peacock By Published: Updated:
nc_coprammed0126_mezzn

HAMMOND, La (WVLA) – Louisiana State Police arrested a man Saturday after the suspect’s reckless driving ultimately led to a crash with a trooper’s vehicle.

According to authorities, police received reports of a Dodge truck being driven recklessly on Interstate 12 near Hammond.

A trooper parked on the right shoulder of the interstate to allow the vehicle to catch up to his position, but the suspect veered off the right lane as he approached and crashed into the trooper.

The suspect, who has been identified as Bradley Burch, was impaired on heroin at the time of the crash, authorities said.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.
Don’t miss another Facebook post or on Twitter for all the latest breaking news

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s