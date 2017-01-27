Authorities: Cop fatally shoots man who hit him with pipe

associated-press-logo By Published:
officer-involved-shooting-t

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a police officer fatally shot a man who hit him with a heavy pipe as the officer responded to a domestic dispute involving a mother and son at a central Ohio home.

The shooting late Thursday in Madison Township, just southeast of Columbus, is under investigation by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Authorities say the man came out of the house wielding the pipe and refused orders to drop it. They say the man swung at the officer and hit him several times before he was shot.

A sheriff’s spokesman says the man’s mother had been injured before the shooting and was taken to a hospital.

The spokesman says the officer didn’t require an ambulance.

No other details were immediately available.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news

Toy Road officer-involved shooting

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s