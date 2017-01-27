Brewery releases an Oreo flavored beer

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Oreos and beer may not seem like they go hand in hand, but Richmond-based company Veil Brewing thinks they do.

Veil just introduced the Hornswoggler with Oreos.

The beer is a new version of the company’s chocolate milk stout that’s been conditioned with hundreds of pounds of Oreo cookies.

The beer is available right now. All you have to do is drive down to the brewing company, located at 1301 Roseneath Road.

Check the company’s Instagram account for details.

