Child dies in Fairborn crash

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – A child is dead after a crash in Fairborn.

It happened around 7 a.m. in the area of state Route 235, just east of Haddix Road.

Two cars were involved in the crash, both SUVs. Investigators say one car was traveling westbound on 235 when the driver — a woman in her 50’s — went left of center and struck another SUV. A child was also in the car with the woman, and was later pronounced dead at Dayton Children’s Hospital.

The child was in between the ages of 8 and 12-years-old.

The other SUV involved was badly damaged, but the driver was unhurt.

Weather was a factor in the crash, investigators say. A large snow squall dumped a large amount of snow on the roads in a short amount of time.

At this time, alcohol and drugs are not believed to have been a factor, though it will be investigated.

The female driver was taken to Miami Valley Hospital where he is in serious condition.

