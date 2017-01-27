Education symposium sets agenda for Sinclair Community College

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Sinclair Community College held its annual Symposium on Higher Education Friday.

It’s part of a two-day gathering of community leaders and trustee members to help set the agenda for the year.

A New York Times best-selling author talked about writing that next chapter.

J.D. Vance, author of the New York Times #1 best seller Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis said, “I think institutions like Sinclair play a really important role in our communities because they take kids who graduate from high school or maybe a little later from their educational life and really give them the skills necessary to be a contributing members of society.”

This is the 9th year that Sinclair has presented a symposium on higher education issues for the community.

