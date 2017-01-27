Ex-college professor gets 4 years for possessing child porn

CINCINNATI (AP) — A once well-respected former professor at the University of Cincinnati will serve four years in federal prison for his “addiction” to collecting child pornography.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports 60-year-old Holt Parker apologized to his wife, friends, fellow scholars and the children who were abused at his sentencing hearing Thursday in Cincinnati federal court.

Parker was arrested in March 2016 after FBI agents raided his home and uncovered thousands of child pornography videos and images.

The Clifton man described his “addiction” as an intellectual pursuit for the hidden things on the internet that “ordinary mortals do not know.”

Parker began teaching at UC in 1991, where he served as Classics professor and studied sexuality in ancient Greece and Rome. He pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography in August 2016.

