IKEA recalls beach chairs due to fingertip amputation hazard

By Published:
(Courtesy: CPSC)
(Courtesy: CPSC)

CONSHOHOCKEN, PA (WCMH) – IKEA is recalling around 33,000 beach chairs after several fingertip amputations were reported.

The recall involves IKEA MYSINGSÖ beach chairs. The chairs are foldable with a wood base and an attached polyester fabric seat.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the beach chairs can collapse, posing fall and fingertip amputation hazards.

Thirteen worldwide incidents of the chairs collapsing have been reported, with 10 reports of injuries. Six of the injuries were fingertip amputations.

Seat Fabric Color & Pattern Article Number
Light Red/Blue Striped 902.280.08
Red/Blue Striped 302.580.79
Solid White 502.851.66
Solid Red 802.873.95
Solid Green 002.931.40
Grey/White Chevron 303.120.24
Light Blue/White Chevron 503.120.23
Light Red/White Chevron 003.120.25

Of the incidents, three happened in the United States, along with one of the amputations.

The chairs were sold from February 2013 through December 2016 for around $25.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s