Local company expands into new facility

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – A Miamisburg training company is expanding into a new facility, providing more than 3,000 class offerings for all levels of business and technology.

A ribbon-cutting and open house was held Friday to open the new facility.

ProMark Custom Training Solutions will offer hands-on small classes and online class options to educate the workforce in the Dayton region and beyond. The business was started in 2010 and has grown since.

“I am thrilled to be able to provide this exciting new resource to the Dayton and Cincinnati communities,” said Lisa Johnson, the company’s founder. “This site is dedicated to serving individuals who want to make themselves more marketable in a short time or advance quickly in a desired field.”

Johnson said the new 2,300 square foot space is designed to allow businesses and organizations of any size receive the same training in business skills and computers as large corporations do, but at an affordable price and flexible scheduling.

