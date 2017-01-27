Local Holocaust survivor urges us to never forget

By Published: Updated:
holocaust

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – January 27th is recognized as International Holocaust Remembrance (Memorial) Day.

This year marks 72 years since the liberation of the largest Nazi concentration camp, Auschwitz, where more than a million people, mostly European Jews, were murdered between 1940 and January 1945.

It is a day the world again renews its pledge and promise to never forget the human atrocities carried out by the Nazi regime, that claimed the lives of six million Jewish people, and others who were considered less than.

Dayton resident, Samuel Heider, was 21 years old when he lost his entire family in the Holocaust. Listen to his powerful testimony, and plea to the public today.

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s