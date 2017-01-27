Local Holocaust survivor urges us to never forget

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – January 27th is recognized as International Holocaust Remembrance (Memorial) Day.

This year marks 72 years since the liberation of the largest Nazi concentration camp, Auschwitz, where more than a million people, mostly European Jews, were murdered between 1940 and January 1945.

It is a day the world again renews its pledge and promise to never forget the human atrocities carried out by the Nazi regime, that claimed the lives of six million Jewish people, and others who were considered less than.

Dayton resident, Samuel Heider, was 21 years old when he lost his entire family in the Holocaust. Listen to his powerful testimony, and plea to the public today.