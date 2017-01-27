‘Major’ Brown County heroin dealer sentenced to 10 years in prison

GEORGETOWN, Ohio (WLWT) — A “major” Brown County heroin dealer has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Joseph Stein, 37, was arrested in August. Investigators said Stein traveled to Cincinnati two to three times per week and purchased 1/2 to 1 ounce of heroin on each visit.

Investigators arrested Stein during a traffic stop and seized three vehicles and more than $8,000 after a months-long investigation.

Stein pleaded guilty to two counts of trafficking heroin in a Brown County courtroom Thursday and was sentenced to serve 5 years for each count.