Man in custody following police standoff

By Published:
Dayton police and SWAT surround a home on Burbank Drive. (Justin Kraus/WDTN)
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man is in police custody following a standoff with police.

It happened in the 1900 block of Burbank Drive.

Dayton Police Major Brian Johns tells 2NEWS they were dispatched for a domestic violence call. Initial calls indicated the man had fired a shot at his son while inside the home.

SWAT was called in to secure the home, and the surrounding area.

During the standoff, the man inside the home fired at least one shot at police. Officers returned fire, and were able to get the gun away from the man.

The man, who was hit by gunfire, was taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

Dayton Police say this is the second time they’ve been to the home for a standoff in the past week.

