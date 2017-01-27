Natalie Tendall and husband welcome new baby

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – 2 NEWS Investigates’ Natalie Tendall and her husband, Doug, welcomed baby Emma Thursday morning.

Baby Emma was born weighing 7-pounds, 8-ounces shortly before 4:00 a.m. Thursday.

Congratulations to the proud family. They are all doing well.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news