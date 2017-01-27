Natalie Tendall and husband welcome new baby

Welcome Baby Emma to the 2 NEWS Family. (WDTN Photo)
baby-emma-and-momDAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – 2 NEWS Investigates’ Natalie Tendall and her husband, Doug, welcomed baby Emma Thursday morning.

Baby Emma was born weighing 7-pounds, 8-ounces shortly before 4:00 a.m. Thursday.

Congratulations to the proud family. They are all doing well.

