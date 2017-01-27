National Aviation Hall of Fame president talks finances in light of Rep. Turner concerns

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The president of the National Aviation Hall of Fame says the audits done on its finances made him “comfortable that we have complied with all relevant accounting standards,” said William R. Harris, Jr. in a letter to Representative Mike Turner.

The letter from the organization’s president comes just days after Turner called for an audit of the organization’s funds.

Turner said in a written statement Wednesday he has sent a letter to the Board of Trustees for the National Aviation Hall of Fame after receiving “troubling information concerning NAHF finances.”

“As to your letter of 25 January 2017, which we have still not received by the way, but did get a copy that was leaked to the local press, we welcome any additional scrutiny and involvement you and your staff would care to undertake,” he said in the letter. “Our doors are open from 9-5 every day and we can certainly provide your staff with whatever access they wish. For that matter, we feel as a 501(c)(3) charity we operate in the public trust and welcome members of public to have similar access to our audited statements, etc. if they wish. Most are already accessible on-line these days.”

Read the full letter to Rep. Mike Turner here: