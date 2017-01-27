Ohio man found guilty of raping a minor

DELAWARE, OH (WCMH) — A man found guilty of raping a minor will be sentenced on March 3.

The guilty verdict against Charles Frederick Ingram, 57, of Delaware, Ohio, came in around 11:00pm Thursday night.

The verdict comes after a three-day trial in which both the defendant and victim took the stand.

“The defendant in this case took advantage of his rose as a trusted adult to sexually assault a young girl,” said Delaware County Prosecutor Carol O’Brien. “Ingram was arrested in July 2015 after the teen victim told a friend about the abuse.”

Ingram was found guilty of rape, unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material. His sentencing will be at 4:30pm on Friday, March 3.