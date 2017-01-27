Police: Woman assaulted officer with used tampon

ST. PETERSBURG, FL (WFLA) – A Florida woman was charged with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer after police say she threw a used tampon at an officer.

Officers with the St. Petersburg Police Department responded to a report of a brawl around 10:22 p.m. Monday in the 2800 block of 2nd Avenue South.

Officers say Tecora Yvette Fields, 28, was suspected of participating in the brawl.

During the investigation, officers say Fields began making lewd comments at them and said, “I’ll hit you with my tampon, you b***h.”

According to an arrest affidavit, officers then saw Fields with her hands in her genital area. She was then seen throwing a wet, white paper object, which struck an officer in the left shoulder.

Police say Fields then tried to run inside a nearby house, but officers tased her and took her into custody.

Fields was arrested and charged with felony aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer. She was booked into the Pinellas County Jail and released after posting $5,000 bond.