Pres. Trump signs executive action for measures to keep ‘radical Islamic terrorists’ out of US

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has signed an executive action for “new vetting measures” to keep “radical Islamic terrorists” out of the United States.

“We only want to admit those into our country who will support our country and love — deeply — our people,” he said, according to CNN.

Pres. Trump: "We only want to admit those into our country who will support our country and love deeply our people" https://t.co/7EjeILwI62 — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) January 27, 2017

