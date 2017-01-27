Raiders comeback falls short at Valpo

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Alec Peters had 25 points and 14 rebounds and Valparaiso got the early jump on Wright State for a 70-55 win on Friday night.

The Crusaders (17-4, 7-1 Horizon League) opened with a 15-4 lead and extended to 31-13 while the Raiders (14-8, 5-4) made just six of their first 27 shots.

Valparaiso had its largest lead at 56-35 with 9:14 to go, but Wright State had a 20-6 run to get within 62-55 on Mark Alstork’s free throws with 2:06 left. Tevonn Walker had a dunk for Valpo three seconds later, added a 3-point play on the next possession, and Shane Hammink capped the Crusaders’ 8-0 run to close the game on a 3-pointer with 34 seconds left.

Hammink added 15 points with 3-of-5 shooting from 3-point range, and Walker scored 12 for Valpo.

Alstork led Wright State with 14 points, Steven Davis scored 13 and Justin Mitchell 11.