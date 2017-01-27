Second arrest made in Sidney kidnapping, assault investigation

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – A second person has been arrested in a Sidney kidnapping case.

Police said Friday Tyler Rhoads, 19, was arrested after a warrant was issued Friday afternoon.

The second arrest comes after a woman told police she was being held against her will in a Sidney apartment Wednesday.

Police responded to the scene just after 7:40 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of North Main Avenue. A woman was barefoot and bleeding in the street. Police say she ran to The Main Stop Drive Thru for help.

Police arrested 34-year-old Racheal Potter just after 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday night on charges of kidnapping and felonious assault.

READ MORE: Police arrest suspect in kidnapping, assault in Sidney

Rhoads faces charges of felonious assault and kidnapping as well. He was arrested Friday afternoon on Arrowhead Drive and taken to the Shelby County Jail where he is being held on $20,000 bond. Jail records show Rhoads is due in court January 30.

Police continue to investigate this crime. Sidney Police are asking anyone with information on the case to call 937-498-2351 or Crime Stoppers at 937-492-8477 (TIPS).

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news